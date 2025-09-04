Powerball ticket in Detroit wins $2 million: Where it was sold

article

The Brief A Powerball ticket sold at a Detroit market matched all five white balls in Wednesday's drawing, winning a $1 million prize that was doubled to $2 million by the Power Play. Wednesday's winning numbers were 3, 16, 29, 61, 69 and the red Powerball 22 This is the second time in a week that a Michigan player has won a large Powerball prize.



A Detroit winner just became the second person in Michigan to become an overnight millionaire in the Powerball.

The Michigan Lottery announced on Thursday that a ticket sold in Detroit matched all five white balls – and hit the multiplier – in Wednesday night's drawing.

The ticket matched the five white balls of 03-16-29-61-69 to win the $1 million prize. But the player also bought a Power Play, which doubled the winnings to $2 million.

Where the $2 million ticket was sold

The ticket was sold at Sunkiss Market at Puritan and Schaefer on Detroit's west side.

The overall prize is still up for grabs as there were no jackpot winners in Wednesday night's drawing.

A lucky player who bought a Powerball ticket in Detroit is waking up to a big $2 million win! Congratulations to Michigan’s newest millionaire," said Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. "The jackpot is still growing, and so is the excitement for Saturday night’s drawing!"

Saturday’s drawing will be the 42nd since the Powerball jackpot was last won on May 31, 2025, in California, setting the record for the most consecutive drawings without a big winner. Previously, the record stood at 41 drawings, until someone hit the $1.3 billion jackpot in Oregon on April 6, 2024.

Can a Powerball winner remain anonymous?

Michigan law requires winners of multistate games like Powerball to be publicly identified. However, there is a loophole that allows past winners to remain anonymous.

By forming a Lottery Club and buying tickets with at least one other person, the winners can be anonymous. They need designate a representative to claim the prize and only one person can come forward.

The identities of the remaining members of the club are not required to be released.

What's next:

The winner has 365 days to come forward and claim the prize.

What were Wednesday's Powerball numbers?

The numbers drawn Sept. 3 were 3, 16, 29, 61, 69 and the red Powerball 22. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

Powerball says 11 tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Those tickets were sold in California (2), Colorado, Florida, Georgia (2), Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The Detroit winner was one of four in the nation to win $2 million with other winners in Oregon, Texas, and Wyoming.

There were also 117 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 36 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

Powerball history

Saturday's prize sits at $1.7 billion, the third-largest Powerball prize ever. The largest prize ever was $2.04 billion, won on Nov. 7, 2022 in California.

The Detroit winner is the second overnight millionaire in the state this week from playing Powerball.

On Monday night, a $1 million ticket was sold at a CVS in Grosse Pointe.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and may be watched live online on the Powerball's website