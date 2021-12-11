Pregnant woman hurt in head-on Pittsfield Township crash; man suspected of driving under influence of drugs

A crash Friday afternoon in Pittsfield Township injured five people, including a pregnant woman.

Police said a 2009 Kia Spectra traveling west on Packard Road went through a green light at Carpenter Road at 5 :50 p.m. A 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada trying to make a left turn onto northbound Carpenter from eastbound Packard did not yield for the Spectra. The vehicles collided head-on.

All five occupants in the Spectra were injured and taken to a hospital. The pregnant woman was seriously injured and another person was critically injured. Police did not provide the conditions of the other three people in the Spectra.

A 27-year-old Pittsfield Township man who was driving the Bravada was arrested on suspicion of operating under the influence of drugs.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Pittsfield Township police at the confidential TIP line at 734-822-4958.