Pregnant woman shot in the leg during road rage dispute, Roseville police say

A pregnant woman was shot in the leg earlier this week after a road rage dispute, Roseville police said.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in the area of Gratiot and Masonic.

Police say the woman was riding in a 2006 Jeep Liberty when the driver unintentionally cut off another woman in an unknown vehicle.

An argument then broke out between the people in both cars on the roadway, police say. The suspect then pointed a gun at the Jeep Liberty and fired two shots.

The pregnant woman was hit in the leg and the suspect sped off going north on Gratiot.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty then started driving immediately to the hospital. The woman and the baby are okay and are expected to recover.

The Roseville Police Department is looking for any information from anyone who may have witnessed the argument or the shooting. The victim and driver of the Jeep Liberty are unable to provide an accurate description of the suspect vehicle and a definitive location where this happened.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Detective Sidaway at 586-447-4507.