Preparing a Tuscan Sunset and Pomegranate Martini

FOX 2's Cooking School has two drink recipes to try out with Zim's Vodka.

The drinks were prepared at the Meadowbrook Country Club. They feature the Tuscan Sunset followed by the Pomegranate Martini.

ZIM'S Tuscan Sunset

Ingredients

2 ounces of ZIM’S 59 (proof) Vodka

1 ounce Aperol

½ ounce of Limoncello

¼ ounce of fresh-squeezed Lemon juice

1 ounce Prosecco

Directions

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add ZIM’S Vodka, Aperol, Limoncello and fresh squeezed Lemon juice Shake vigorously and strain into a Cabernet Wine Glass and garnish with Lemon, Lime or Orange Top with Prosecco, stir gently, enjoy!

ZIM’S Pomegranate Martini

Ingredients

2 ounces of ZIM’S 81 (proof) Vodka

1 ounce PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur

½ ounce of Pomegranate Syrup/Puree\

¼ ounce of fresh Lemon juice

1 orange peel for garnish Aperol

Directions