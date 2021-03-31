Preparing a Tuscan Sunset and Pomegranate Martini
FOX 2's Cooking School has two drink recipes to try out with Zim's Vodka.
The drinks were prepared at the Meadowbrook Country Club. They feature the Tuscan Sunset followed by the Pomegranate Martini.
ZIM'S Tuscan Sunset
Ingredients
- 2 ounces of ZIM’S 59 (proof) Vodka
- 1 ounce Aperol
- ½ ounce of Limoncello
- ¼ ounce of fresh-squeezed Lemon juice
- 1 ounce Prosecco
Directions
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Add ZIM’S Vodka, Aperol, Limoncello and fresh squeezed Lemon juice
- Shake vigorously and strain into a Cabernet Wine Glass and garnish with Lemon, Lime or Orange
- Top with Prosecco, stir gently, enjoy!
ZIM’S Pomegranate Martini
Ingredients
- 2 ounces of ZIM’S 81 (proof) Vodka
- 1 ounce PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur
- ½ ounce of Pomegranate Syrup/Puree\
- ¼ ounce of fresh Lemon juice
- 1 orange peel for garnish Aperol
Directions
- Chill a martini glass with ice and soda water
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add the ZIM’S Vodka, Pama, Pomegranate syrup/puree and Lemon juice
- Stir with a bar spoon until the shaker tin begins to chill on the outside