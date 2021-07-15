President Joe Biden approves Michigan disaster declaration, unlocks federal funds for repairs

article

President Joe Biden has approved a request for a disaster declaration in Michigan, following weeks of severe weather and flooding in the state that damaged thousands of homes.

The declaration unlocks federal funds to offset damages from flooding and tornados reported June 25 and 26.

Federal officials were Detroit and Wayne County late last week assessing the damage done to homes that became submerged after several inches of rain unexpectedly fell on the region. Since then, severe weather has continued to flow through Michigan, making upkeep difficult.

The declaration unlocks funding for housing repairs, loans to cover uninsured homes, and other programs that help residents and businesses affected by the disaster.

"President Biden’s declaration opens up critical resources to help Michigan residents recover from this disaster," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "The flooding on June 25-26 had devastating impacts on Wayne and Washtenaw County residents who suffered damage to their homes, loss of personal property, and faced unimaginable stress. With the resources we will receive thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we will put Michiganders first and help our communities recover and rebuild."

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.