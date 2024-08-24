Pretty In Pink: Gov Whitmer’s pink lipstick goes viral after DNC speech

Before Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president Thursday night at the DNC, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took center stage, delivering a bold speech to a packed United Center.

"In Lansing, they call me governor," she said at the podium. "But in Detroit, they all me Big Gretch."

Her short speech was met with cheers and applause. However, on social media all the buzz was about her hot pink lipstick

"Just a fun pop of pink. It has a nice blue undertone to it. You can kind of compare it to our Bawse Lady. It’s also very successful with that same blue base," said Breiana Hunt, assistant manager of The Lip Bar. "It doesn’t look the same on any two people, kind of like me and you, which I really love about it."

Hunt said once people learned that it was from The Lip Bar, a Black and women-owned business in downtown Detroit, people have been requesting it non-stop

"It’s been crazy. Lots of DMs, of course on Instagram," Hunt said. "Lots of people call in asking ‘Hey what’s that Big Gretch color? What’s that Big Gretch color?’"

She tells them that it’s actually called Playmate but fans have already dubbed it The Big Gretch.

"Big Gretch is what we’re calling it now for big reasons, of course, very much so. I think she, she earned the name and the title," Hunt said. "She likes to get things done when she’s in that color. I feel like when we see her in this color, she means business all the time.

FOX 2 reached out the Gov. Whitmer’s office for a comment on the popular pink color and the overnight sensation it became. They provided the following statement.

"The governor is proud to collaborate with The Lip Bar, a local Black women-owned business in Detroit, on a bold shade to celebrate women showing up as their authentic selves, no matter where they are. As she writes in her new book, True Gretch, fuchsia was her mother‘s power color. It is the shade that the governor wears to get shit done, and it was prominently featured during her reelection in 2022. The governor is thrilled that The Lip Bar has seen an outpouring of support due to this partnership, and she will continue to support small businesses anyway she can."

Hunt said the Lip Bar is grateful for her support. And, they appreciate that anytime she’s in Detroit she either stops in herself to pick one up are has a staff member do it for her.

Hunt said fans can purchase the lipstick themselves either at their store downtown or at Target, Walmart or online.

"She give lots of people a reason to look up to her and kind of be interested in what she’s saying, whether it be on Facebook or TikTok, on the news or wherever you may see her at," Hunt said. "I’ve even had friends send me TikToks like "isn’t this you guys like in terms if the Lip Bar and I’m like yeah that us."