Expand / Collapse search

Prideraiser 2024: Annual Detroit City FC Pride Month fundraiser collecting pledges

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  May 30, 2024 11:40am EDT
Detroit City FC
FOX 2 Detroit
article

(Photo by Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Each time Detroit City Football Club scores during a home game this June, more than $1,500 will be donated to Ruth Ellis Center, and there's still time to get in on the action.

DCFC's Northern Guard Supporters raise money each Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ youth center. Supporters can make a one-time donation or pledge a set amount per goal scored by both the men's and women's teams at Keyworth Stadium.

Related

2024 Metro Detroit Pride guide: Parades, parties, and more things to do this summer
article

2024 Metro Detroit Pride guide: Parades, parties, and more things to do this summer

Pride Month kicks off soon, and with it comes dozens of events in Metro Detroit celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in June and beyond.

Soccer fans have raised tens of thousands of dollars for Ruth Ellis through previous Prideraiser campaigns. Ruth Ellis provides resources, outreach, support, and more to young people in the LGBTQ+ community. 

Pledge a donation here.

DCFC June home games

June 1 vs. Cleveland Force

June 8 vs. AFC Ann Arbor

June 15 vs. Charleston Battery

June 15 vs. Midwest United FC

June 22 vs. Kalamazoo FC

June 22 vs. Pumas UNAM

June 26 vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Watch FOX 2 News Live