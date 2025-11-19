Man accused of murdering Prime 7 manager charged

The Brief Prosecutors announced murder and felony firearm charges against a 65-year-old man accused of killing the manager of a popular restaurant. Francesk Shkambi ran Prime 7 in Commerce Township. He was killed Sunday night.



Prosecutors say they have authorized charges against a 65-year-old resident of Farmington Hills in connection with the murder of a Howell man and manager of a popular Oakland County restaurant.

The charges include first-degree murder and felony firearm.

The latest:

Attorneys with the Oakland County prosecutor's office announced they would be charging a man in connection with the murder of Francesk Shkambi, the manager of Prime 7 Bar & Restaurant.

FOX 2 is not naming the individual as he has not been formally arraigned.

A news release from the prosecutors say the defendant shot and killed Shkambi outside his restaurant on Nov. 16. He then fled in a black SUV before turning himself in a short while later.

A witness discovered the victim lying on the ground and observed the defendant with a gun at the time of the shooting.

The prosecutor said the shooting was linked to a "personal disagreement" between the two.

"Franco Shkambi’s death is a tragedy, and my sympathies are with his family at this difficult time," said prosecutor Karen McDonald. "His killing, which appears to have stemmed from a personal disagreement, is another reminder about the danger that comes with trying to solve problems with a gun."

