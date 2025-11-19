Man accused of murdering Prime 7 manager charged
(FOX 2) - Prosecutors say they have authorized charges against a 65-year-old resident of Farmington Hills in connection with the murder of a Howell man and manager of a popular Oakland County restaurant.
The charges include first-degree murder and felony firearm.
The latest:
Attorneys with the Oakland County prosecutor's office announced they would be charging a man in connection with the murder of Francesk Shkambi, the manager of Prime 7 Bar & Restaurant.
FOX 2 is not naming the individual as he has not been formally arraigned.
A news release from the prosecutors say the defendant shot and killed Shkambi outside his restaurant on Nov. 16. He then fled in a black SUV before turning himself in a short while later.
A witness discovered the victim lying on the ground and observed the defendant with a gun at the time of the shooting.
The prosecutor said the shooting was linked to a "personal disagreement" between the two.
"Franco Shkambi’s death is a tragedy, and my sympathies are with his family at this difficult time," said prosecutor Karen McDonald. "His killing, which appears to have stemmed from a personal disagreement, is another reminder about the danger that comes with trying to solve problems with a gun."
The Source: A news release from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office was cited for this story.