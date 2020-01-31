Prisoner mistakenly released on bond in Ohio believed to be in Detroit area

article

A prisoner accidentally released by Ohio authorities is believed to be in the Detroit area.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says 31-year-old Talleon Brazil was improperly released by Ohio authorities after facing several drug-related charges there.

Brazil was sentenced to 15-40 years in prison back in 2010 in Wayne County. He had previously been serving time in the Saginaw Correctional Facility before being picked up by Ohio authorities.

Rather than keep him in custody until the criminal case had concluded, authorities in Ohio released Brazil on Bond.

Police believe his family picked him up and brought him back to metro Detroit.

Brazil is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 205 lbs.

If you see Brazil or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.