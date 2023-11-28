UM Ann Arbor student resolutions ask university to take stance on Israel-Hamas war

There is a division among students at the University of Michigan Ann Arbor regarding whether the administration should denounce Israel and declare its actions as genocide against civilians in Palestinian territory.

At least 1,000 students, mostly Jewish, gathered on campus Tuesday night to take a stance against resolutions that stemmed from petitions with enough signatures to be included on the ballot for the U of M Student Central Government elections.

The resolution titled AR 13-25 would urge the Board of Regents and the university president to publicly express their opposition to Israel's actions in the ongoing war, and take actions divesting from businesses that support Israel.

Another resolution, known as AR 13-26 asks the university to uphold its responsibility in fostering unity on campus during this time and not take any strict stances.

"This information is factually inaccurate, it's divisive, it's not representative of the student body, and it aims to further perpetuate the hatred that's pervaded our campus," said Anna Raab with Facts on the Ground (FOG), a student organization at U of M targeting misinformation circulating on campus regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

However, if the resolution is adopted, it cannot compel administration members to do anything, according to a U of M spokesperson.

Pro-Palestinian students are encouraging students to vote "yes on AR 13-25" and "no on AR 13-26," according to SAFE UMich, a Palestinian advocacy group and SJP chapter at the university.

On Nov. 17, a large number of protesters supporting Palestine demanded to speak with school president Santa Ono, to urge the school to disinvest in Israel using a sit-in tactic of civil disobedience. Several students entered an administrative building and the protest was broken up by police.

Voting is open to approximately 50,000 students on campus, until Thursday night.