Pro-Palestinian protestors say police are planning to dismantle Wayne State encampment

Pro-Palestinian protesters camping out at Wayne State University say police are planning to break up the encampment Tuesday morning.

The encampment was set up last week by those demanding the school's divestment from Israel.

In a letter sent to students by university president Kimberly Andrews Espy on Monday, she said the school supports free speech. With that, she said that the encampment was posing public safety issues at the Detroit school.

"Occupants removed and relocated fencing, traffic safety equipment, and other materials from construction sites and roadways, creating multiple public safety hazards," Espy wrote. "We will always be a university that welcomes free expression of views that enable learning new perspectives through engaging, challenging conversations. At the same time, we must distinguish free speech from actions that violate laws, threaten health and safety, or disrupt campus operations."

Espy also noted that it appeared that many protesters at the encampment are not students at the school. Read the full letter below.

Wayne State moved to remote operations Tuesday "due to an ongoing public safety issue," though the school did not specify if the encampment was the reason. Espy said in her letter that extra security has been brought to the school.

A university official told FOX 2 that a potential dismantling of the encampment remains a fluid situation with no set decision. That official also said that Espy is willing to meet with demonstrators under the condition that they break down the encampment.

"It's disappointing. Rather than sit down and meet with the students, the president's directive is to bring police to shut this down, which has largely been a very peaceful protest," Michigan Rep. Abraham Aiyash said. "They're not obstructing any pathways, as you can see. They just want to sit down and have the conversation."

WSU is just one of many colleges across the United States where encampments have been set up as students call for the schools to stop financially backing Israel amid the war in Gaza.

Last week, police in riot gear used pepperspray as they broke up an encampment that had been set up at the University of Michigan Diag for a month.

WSU president's letter:

"Let me begin by recognizing how deeply painful the world events of the last eight months have been for so many in our Wayne State community. So many have experienced deep personal loss. The impact of global conflict is very present in our daily lives and on our campus, which has been the site of protests expressing a range of viewpoints. Most recently, a group of more than 150 marched peacefully on the evening of May 23.

"Soon after the conclusion of the march, a smaller group established an encampment on the lawn of State Hall. Approximately 10 tents were pitched, and large supplies of food and water were unloaded. Occupants removed and relocated fencing, traffic safety equipment, and other materials from construction sites and roadways, creating multiple public safety hazards. We cannot confirm how many of the occupants may be our students, but it appears that many in the group are not affiliated with WSU.

"Let me reiterate that Wayne State is a university of inclusion that supports free speech and the right to protest. We will always be a university that welcomes free expression of views that enable learning new perspectives through engaging, challenging conversations. At the same time, we must distinguish free speech from actions that violate laws, threaten health and safety, or disrupt campus operations.

"In response to the encampment, university leadership has been meeting regularly. We’ve heard from and consulted with leaders from across the city and region. We brought on additional security support for our campus. We paused construction at DeRoy Auditorium until the site is safe for everyone.

In keeping our commitment to productive dialogue, we believe it’s important to connect directly with occupants of the encampment. Today, we were able to share several concerns about the encampment, and representative occupants shared their demands for divestment and policing reform.

"We will continue our attempts to engage with occupants of the encampment and advance dialogue about our concerns. Our top priority is ensuring the health and safety of everyone on our campus, including the occupants of the encampment.

"As the President of Wayne State, it is my responsibility to consult broadly and work with experts to chart the best course for our university community.

Wayne State is defined by our environment of inquiry, where we recognize that solutions to difficult problems are not simple, straightforward, or immediate. We all have unique perspectives on current events, and we all know others who hold different beliefs. No matter our disagreements, we share our commitment to this university.

"I trust that we all will continue to respect each other. My hope is that we continue to advocate, engage, and learn from one another to keep Wayne State the exceptional university it is. "