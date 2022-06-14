Former WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy arrested in Florida on DUI charge

Professional wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested early Monday morning, accused of driving while under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Hardy, 44, was stopped by a trooper after the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) received calls about an impaired driver traveling along Interstate 95 in Volusia County. According to an FHP report, Hardy was weaving across the highway lanes and running off the shoulder of I-95.

When Hardy pulled over, FHP says Hardy appeared in a "stupor and confused." When he tried to place the vehicle in park, Hardy reportedly could not and the vehicle began to roll. He eventually was able to get the vehicle parked, FHP says.

Troopers say when Hardy got out of the vehicle, he told troopers that he had been drinking earlier in the day, according to the report. He was given a field sobriety test and two breathalyzer tests. FHP says his first reading was 0.294. His second read 0.291. The legal limit to drive in Florida is .08.

In addition to a DUI charge, Hardy was also charged with driving on a suspended license and violating a restriction that required him to have a DUI interlock device in his vehicle due to a previous DUI charge.

Hardy, a former WWE wrestler made his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut in March.

Hardy was booked into the Volusia County Jail on a $3,500 bond. He was expected to appear before a judge on Tuesday.