Pro wrestling's Joe Hendry talks about his career, music and Detroit on The Roundabout

Pro wrestler Joe Hendry is off to a hot start and close to becoming a household name.

Hendry took some time outside the ring to talk about his love for wrestling and how it is deeply tied to his musical roots. He joins our Brandon Hudson to talk about his career, John Cena, and Detroit's classic 'What up doe?' greeting.

Brandon: "So you've been on TNA, the NXT WWE brand. You've been on the Top 40 charts."

Joe Hendry: "Well, come on, Top 40? You might as well say top thousand. I was number four."

Brandon: "You have been pretty much everywhere. How is 2024 been for you?"

Joe Hendry: "It's a whirlwind, my friend, it's a whirlwind. It's a very jarring experience when you get everything that you've been asking for all in one fell swoop."

Hendry started out as a musician and pivoted to the ring. To learn more, watch the rest in the video player above for the rest of The Roundabout.



