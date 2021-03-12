Professional bare-knuckle fighter charged in hit-and-run death of Michigan man

A woman who competes as a bare-knuckle fighter has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a Michigan man.

Sheena "Starr" Brandenburg is accused of striking a motorcycle driven by Troy Lambert, shortly after they left a bar in Crawford County last August. Police said she didn’t stop to assist the 56-year-old Grayling man, who died from his injuries.

Brandenburg, 37, of Gaylord, Michigan, was recently arrested in Elsberry, Missouri, and extradited to Michigan. She’s charged with two crimes, including reckless driving causing death. Bond was set Monday at $250,000.

Messages seeking comment from Brandenburg’s attorney weren’t immediately returned Thursday.

While a warrant was out for her arrest, Brandenburg fought Jenny "Savage" Clausius in December in a bare-knuckle fight in Biloxi, Mississippi. Clausius won in the second round, badlefthook.com reported.