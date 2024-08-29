Prosecutor: 4 Macomb County residents accused of double voting will not be charged

Charges are not being authorized against four people accused of double-voting in the Aug. 6 primary election in Michigan.

The four Macomb County residents allegedly voted both by absentee ballot and in person at Precincts 7, 15 and 16 in St. Clair Shores. However, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido announced on Thursday that his office would not be authorizing charges against the voters.

"After a thorough review of the evidence, the prosecutor's office concluded probable cause did not exist to believe that a crime had occurred," according to a news release from Lucido's office.

The prosecutor said the four individuals wanted to recast their vote, and that is what happened. There was no criminal intent, and the clerk spoiled the voters' absentee ballots and counted their in-person vote instead.

"St. Clair Shores elections officials quickly identified the issue, preserved records for review, and reported it promptly. This demonstrates that election safeguards are effective and maintain overall integrity," Lucido said.

The general rule is that voting absentee is final, but there is a provision to spoil the ballot and re-vote – which usually must be done 10 days before the election.

"While voting twice is a felony in Michigan, documented instances of double voting are exceedingly rare due to the robust safeguards in place," according to the prosecutor's office.