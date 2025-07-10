Prosecutor: Detroit man accused of sexual assault says things 'went well' with victim

The Brief New interrogation video shows Andrew Payne describing his night with the victim as nothing more than a casual hookup between friends. The prosecution has argued that this is far from the truth and demonstrates that Payne is no stranger to lying. This account is in stark contrast to the charges he now faces.



On day three of Andrew Payne's kidnapping trial, interrogation video showed Payne describing his night with the victim as nothing more than a casual hookup between friends.

However, the prosecution has argued that this is far from the truth and demonstrates that Payne is no stranger to lying.

Big picture view:

For the first time, surveillance video was shown of the moments after the kidnapped woman escaped from Andrew Payne's home. A Detroit police Green Light camera captures her running to a nearby KFC for help, but she leaves shortly afterward.

What they're saying:

Detroit Police Detective Kenneth Valrie took the stand on day three of Payne's abduction and sexual assault trial. He was one of the first officers to meet with the woman who was held captive for two days inside a home on Detroit's east side.

"Although she was very distraught, she was very calm and she was very adamant about the details of what happened," he said.

Valrie shared what she told him after learning Payne allegedly lured her to his home by claiming he had a job opportunity for her at a church.

"She stated that once she got inside the door, Andrew put a gun to her stomach and told her, 'I lied to you about the interview. You're going to be my sex slave,'" Detective Valrie said.

The prosecution also played video from Payne's interrogation with detectives, where Payne appears to describe his weekend with the woman as saying, "Everything went well." He talked about a night that included a dinner date, TV, and consensual sex, claiming the woman voluntarily spent the night.

This account is in stark contrast to the charges he now faces.

Dig deeper:

The prosecution continued to focus on the conditions inside Payne's home. A DPD officer, Korey Clemens-Richardson, who served a search warrant, said it was difficult to walk through the house.

"I recall the home being riddled with trash, garbage, feces. It was, in my opinion, unlivable," said Clemens-Richardson. "I was dry heaving when I finally exited that home. It took me a few minutes to get some fresh air and not be as nauseous as I was."

What's next:

Payne's trial is set to continue. FOX 2 will update you when we learn more information.

The Source: FOX 2 was in court for day 3 of the trial and has also reviewed testimony from the preliminary exam, held in November 2022.