Prosecutor will not charge Lions' Jameson Williams in traffic stop

The Brief Lions receiver Jameson Williams will not be charged for having his gun on the floor of a car he was riding in last month.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy's Office released the analysis of the case stating no crime had taken place.

Williams was the legal owner of the weapon, and his brother, the driver, had his own gun inside with a valid CPL.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will not be filing charges against Lions receiver Jameson Williams regarding an October traffic stop involving a handgun.

Williams was the passenger in a car his brother was driving, that Detroit police pulled over at 1:02 a.m. Oct. 8. Officers were told by William's brother that two guns were inside the car, one gun legally owned by each man, including the pistol Williams owned, under his passenger seat.

Both had registered pistols, Williams' was under his seat. His brother who was driving, had a Concealed Pistols License, Williams, who had his gun on the passenger floorboard of the vehicle, did not have one.

Jameson Williams was placed under arrest for carrying a concealed weapon but was later released at the scene when a DPD supervisor arrived. The brother who was driving the car was issued traffic citations.

DPD had pulled over the vehicle, which had a obscured license plate and due to speeding. Williams and his brother attributed the driving in question to the fact that they were making sure they were not being followed because Williams is a member of the Lions.

The prosecutor’s office received the warrant request in this matter on October 25, 2024. Prosecutor Kym Worthy's Office said some specific elements were analyzed regarding the case:

-Was Mr. Williams brother in possession of the gun in the car as the operator of the vehicle, and as such is it lawful for him to do so based upon his valid CPL?

WCPO has not found specific case law relating to whether one person’s CPL can "extend" to another person’s weapon to spare the passenger from criminal liability under the Carrying a Concealed Weapon statute, MCL 750.227,

-To the extent case law is silent on the above issue, does legislative intent guide the charging decision?

"The legislative intent of the statute is discussed in MCL 28.422, License to purchase, carry, possess, or transport pistol or to purchase a firearm; issuance; qualifications; application. It explicitly states that its purpose is "to create a standardized system for issuing concealed pistol licenses to prevent criminals and other violent individuals from obtaining a license to carry a concealed pistol.

"Under subsection (3) of MCL 28.422, Mr. Williams would be qualified to obtain a license to carry a concealed pistol and transport the same. MCL 28.422(3)(a) – (h). There are no facts in this case that would support a finding that Mr. Williams is a criminal or dangerous individual."

Worthy's office said that in prior cases charged by WCPO under the MCL 750.227 there were no cases found or recalled where the specific facts included:

• The driver has a valid CPL.

• The driver /CPL holder advises the police at the scene he is carrying both guns in the car.

• The defendant admits ownership but does not admit to putting the gun in the car.

• The gun is not on the person of the defendant.

• The defendant is eligible for a CPL.

The office says that because the case law is silent regarding the specific issue, and the legislative intent of the CPL statute does not support charges under these facts, no charges will issue in this matter, and the warrant is denied.

"We have looked at this case thoroughly and objectively," Worthy said in a release. "We did not consider that Mr. Williams is a Detroit professional athlete in our decision-making. We have charged Detroit area athletes before and would not have hesitated to do so again if the facts of this case could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

"When it comes to charging decisions, we do not take into consideration who the potential defendant is, how much power and influence they have, or how beloved they may be. We deal with the facts and the law only.

"While no case has identical facts, we can look at similar facts, if possible, to aid us in our decision-making. We really could not recall any case that had facts that mirrored this case. Every case is fact specific. As always, we apply the alleged facts to the existing law. And the applicable law and its accompanying legislative history is far from clear.

"We had a team of experienced lawyers look at this case - as we often do - especially when the law is unclear or unsettled. We all agreed that this decision is the right and just one. And I am personally certain that the right decision has been made with these specific and unique set of facts.

"The CPL holder here was the driver and had care, custody, and control of the car. Guidance is needed for the future on how many weapons can a valid CPL say that they have control over? Despite all of this, if Mr. Williams had the gun on his person, he would have been charged,

"I urge the legislature to immediately look closely at this law so that the prosecutors in Michigan can have steady and meaningful guidance in the future."

