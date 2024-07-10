Prosecutors: Man confesses to shooting his mother, brother in Clinton Township

article

A man who confessed to police that he fatally shot two people was arraigned on Tuesday. The people shot were his mother and brother.

Corey Deyshaun Cook, 24, allegedly shot his 49-year-old mother, Yolanda Cook, and his 31-year-old brother in their Clinton Township home on July 5, according to a news release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The incident took place in the 36000 block of Harper Ave.

The suspect then went to the Clinton Township Police Department and told officers he had shot two people, according to the prosecutor's office. He was taken into custody. Upon conducting a welfare check, police discovered the victims.

"Yolanda Cook was pronounced dead at the scene," according to the release. "The brother is at a nearby hospital on life support."

Corey Cook is facing several charges, including:

First-degree premeditated murder – a life felony without the possibility of parole.

Two counts of felony firearm possession – each carrying a mandatory two-year sentence.

Assault with intent to commit murder – another life felony.

He was arraigned in 41B District Court in Clinton Township.

"Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Sierawski appeared at the arraignment to argue bond," according to the prosecutor's office. "Due to the heinous and dangerous nature of the allegations Sierawski requested that the court give the defendant the highest bond possible."

Corey Cook was given a $1 million cash/surety bond.

A probable cause hearing is set for July 22.