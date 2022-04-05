Prospective buyer steals BMW during test drive in Redford Township

A prospective car buyer stole a BMW while test-driving the vehicle Monday in Redford Township.

Police said the potential buyer was driving with the seller in the passenger seat when he said there was something wrong under the hood and pulled over on Schoolcraft near Beech Daly.

When the buyer and seller got out, there was a fight in the road, and the buyer got into the car.

Police on Schoolcraft saw the incident and chased the driver onto eastbound I-96, but they lost sight of him near Evergreen.

A description of the car thief is not available, but police are still looking for the black BMW 535 with a dealer plate of 041D685.