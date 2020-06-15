Protesters demand accountability after woman dies in custody in Harper Woods

In downtown Detroit, protesters are gathering again to demand police are held accountable after Priscilla Slater died in police custody last week in Harper Woods.

On Saturday, the City of Harper Woods announced six employees were placed on leave including four civilian aids and two supervisors.

For the third straight week, protesters are setting up outside of Detroit Public Safety headquarters in downtown Detroit. But they're not only protesting Detroit police, but they're also protesting other problems in metro area police departments.

The protests are fueled by issues throughout the nation and the area including the death of Slater. She was arrested on gun-related charges last week but was found dead inside the city lockup just two days later. The cause of Slater’s death is still unknown and investigators are waiting for the completion of an autopsy and toxicology report.

Michigan State Police are now handling the investigation and the six employees have been placed on leave.

Another issue with protesters is a series of tweets sent out by Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide.

In one post he wanted to, "Unleash real cops and let them take care of these barbarians." In another the chief called a group of protesters "wild savages ... saying, "I wish to God I would have been there. Body bags for these vicious subhumans."

Shelide issued an apology but protesters in Macomb County still want him to either resign or be fired.

Protester Derk Grisby said they're dedicated to coming out and by protesting, history has shown it's the only that works.

"Historically, all the rights we've gotten have been gotten through force, demand, actions. It's never been legislated, no social service or social right has been legislated or benevolently decided by our leaders," Grisby said.

During a protest last Friday against the Highland Park Police Department, the mayor's wife ripped up a protester's sign. She's expected to apologize in a statement later on Monday.