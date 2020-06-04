Shelby Twp police chief on leave after tweets promoting police brutality

The police chief of Shelby Township is confessing Thursday night to a series of tweets glorifying police brutality.

Chief Robert Shelide wrote the tweets from the now deleted account "BobbyS @sheepdawg711."

In one post he wanted to, "Unleash real cops and let them take care of these barbarians." In another the chief called a group of protesters "wild savages ... saying, "I wish to God I would have been there. Body bags for these vicious subhumans."

Shelide released a statement tonight saying in part, "While an apology is insufficient and an insult to the gravity of my comments I humbly and respectfully ask for the courtesy of forgiveness to those I have offended - to my department and more importantly to those i am sworn to serve."

The Shelby Township Police Department commented on Twitter Thursday saying it was being investigated.

We have been made aware of some recent posts being attributed to our Chief. The Township is looking into it now. Please have patience with us while we find out what is happening. Thank you."

Advertisement

Shelide is currently on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. The chief says he will fully cooperate with that investigation, and will seek the support and counsel necessary.

Chief Robert Sheliede

​​​​​​

Below is the entire statement by Shelide:

"While an apology is insufficient and an insult to the gravity of my comments, I humbly and respectfully ask for the courtesy of forgiveness to those I have offended, to my department and more importantly to those I am sworn to serve. My record speaks to the commitment and professionalism that I have exhibited for more than 30 years without incident, both of which were compromised by my emotion. During my administrative leave issued by the department, I will fully cooperate with the investigation, and seek the support and counsel necessary to ensure that my behavior and comments going forward more accurately reflect my character and person.”

Robert Shelide