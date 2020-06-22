Protesters demand Ypsilanti mayor resign after saying she'd be crucified for voting vs. Black councilmembers

The mayor of Ypsilanti admitted her comments about being 'crucified' for voting against Black councilmembers was racist but protesters say that's not enough and they want her to resign.

Protesters in Ypsilanti marched near City Hall Monday afternoon, saying the mayor needs to resign. Dozens of people chanted, held signs, and said they need a mayor who reflects the values of the city.

"We are out here to just magnify what's been going on there have been some racist comments by Beth the shirt that we cannot tolerate from people who are in office," protest organizer Trische Duckworth said.

During a virtual city council meeting last week, mayor Beth Bashert and the city council were voting to renew a Black commission member.

"Since I will be crucified if I vote against any Black person on any commission, I'm going to vote yes," Bashert said.

In the past, she's been criticized for her record of not appointing more African-Americans but during the vote on Tuesday, the renewal was rejected and council members were upset with the mayor's comment and her haphazard voting.

She apologized last week and said she deeply regretted her actions. But some city council members say racist behavior is nothing new for the mayor and there have been several examples over the past 18 months.

"The community has seen overtime some behaviors that are really problematic and overtly racist and her naming herself as a racist in interviews with media that was the last straw," councilwoman Nicole Brown said.

Ypsilanti police also monitored the protest to make sure everyone stayed safe.