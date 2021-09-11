Protesters rally at Ascension Hospital against COVID-19 vaccine mandates

A protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates assembled Saturday afternoon in front of Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield.

U.S. employers with more than 100 employees are to require vaccination or to regularly submit COVID-19 tests, according to federal mandates that came out on Thursday.

Ascension announced in late July that all of its employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 12.

Many of the protest attendees aren't employed with the hospital but are affected by the federal mandates.

The CDC says people who are fully vaccinated are far less likely to contract COVID-19 and much more likely to survive if they do get sick.