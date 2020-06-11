Protesters want white Warren police officer fired after arrest of Black Amazon driver for parking wrong way

Protests erupt in Warren after the arrest of 23-year-old Amazon delivery driver Jaylen Bond.

Bond, who is Black, parked on the wrong side of the street while delivering a package and police say he refused to show his ID. The arresting officer was white.

"Oh my God, I couldn't believe what I was seeing," said Bessie Byles, Jaylen's grandmother.

Byles joined protesters on Thursday and wants the arresting officer fired.

The Macomb County prosecutor declined to press charges today but protesters and Jaylen's family say police should have not arrested him in the first place - let alone pursue felony charges.

"I stand by submitting the warrant and I don't have problems or any objections if the prosecutor's office feels that there's not enough probable cause to issue the warrant," said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer. "For lack of probable cause."

FOX 2: "How is Jaylen doing right now?"

"He's broken like any young man would be," said Josephine Gardner, Jaylen's cousin. "When their spirit is broken, when they're beat up for no reason. No reason. He parked on the wrong side of the street so he could assist a customer."

The protest in Warren just one of many around the region and across the country.

Demonstrators are calling for a complete restructuring of policing and standing against racism following the killings of a host of Black Americans - many of whom died at the hands of law enforcement.

Warren City Council members Ron Papandrea and Angela Rogensues weighed in outside City Hall.

"Angela and I have proposed that all city employees receive diversity training - not just police," said Papandrea. "We can all use it."

"Our police department I think and police departments around the country you've heard people yelling from the rooftops that they deserve better, they want a more just system," said Rogensues.

As for Jaylen's family, they are moved by the protesters' support.

"Everybody is coming together so that is beautiful. this is what the Black and the whites should do anyway," Byles said. "Like they say, Black Lives Matter."

Dwyer said the officer's incident remains under investigation. He said there will be an update given Friday.