Protestors kick off third weekend of protests in Detroit 

It was a familiar site at the corner of Michigan and Third as protestors continued to demand change.

They want to see an end to police brutality and racial inequality.

Saturday's rally attracted a diverse crowd.

"We are the Michigan Militia of loved. We believe that the constitution is for everybody, it is for everybody. Everybody should feel comfortable exercising their rights," said Taylor Stalter with the Michigan Militia of Love.

The newly formed group carried assault style rifles, which exercised their right to bare arms.

Early this week, protest organizers met with Detroit Police Chief James Craig and Mayor Mike Duggan to talk about their list of demands. At the top, was defunding and demilitarizing the police department.

"I think they have a sense of the power of this movement, and in some way their attempt to under mind it and dismiss it like politicians do about these things," said protest organizers, Tristan Taylor.

Mindy Domke and her friend Brent Tucker have attended several Black Lives Matter Movement rallies in Detroit and surrounding cities.

"We're sick of this," Brent said. "We're so sick of this that young whites are jumping in trying to do something about it because they know it's disgusting. I feel like the older folks know it is too but they just might be afraid to say something."

"Everywhere I went the police seem to be very helpful, we keep being told they're taking a good look at policies, hearing us. So, I'm really hopeful." Mindy said.

