Protesters organize peaceful protest in Harper Woods
One day after violent protests erupted across the country, more than 200 cars gathered in Harper Woods to peacefully protest police brutality.
Trump condemns protesters, calls death of George Floyd a ‘tragedy’
The president delivered his remarks on Saturday from Cape Canaveral, Fla., just after a historic NASA space launch.
Chief Craig and Mayor Duggan hold presser to discuss Downtown Detroit protest
"Westland, Farmington Hills, Grand Blanc, Hamtramck, West Bloomfield, Warren, Lincoln Park, Clarkston, Dearborn, my message is simple, if you want to disrupt, stay home and disrupt in your own community," Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.
Minneapolis police officer involved in death of George Floyd taken into custody, charged
Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday in the death of George Floyd, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said. Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged with murder, manslaughter in George Floyd's death
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced charges Friday against Derek Chauvin, one of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd.
‘We must be better’: Former President Barack Obama issues statement on death of George Floyd
Former president Barack Obama weighed on the death of George Floyd, who was killed during an incident with Minneapolis police officers on Monday, writing “this shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America.”
Gov. Whitmer weighs in on George Floyd death, says part of 'systemic cycle of racial injustice'
Gov. Whitmer said Friday at her press briefing, when asked about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, that it is on all leaders in the country to work urgently to achieve cultural change.