Proud Boys leader Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio indicted for involvement in riot at US Capitol: officials

The U.S. Department of Justice has indicted Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio for his involvement in the riot at U.S. Capitol, officials say.

Tarrio was arrested Tuesday in Miami and will have his initial appearance in court later today in the Southern District of Florida.

Tarrio faces conspiracy and other charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. The charges against Tarrio are among the most serious filed so far.

According to court documents, Tarrio was the national chairman of the Proud Boys organization through at least January 6, 2021.

Officials say Tarrio organized a special chapter of the Proud Boys known as the Ministry of Self Defense that, "conspired to corruptly obstruct, influence and impede an official proceeding, the certification of the Electoral College vote."

Court documents say Tarrio was not accused of physically taking part in the breach of the Capitol – but remained in contact with other members of the Proud Boys during their breach of the Capitol.

Tarrio was not present during the breach because officers arrested him in the District two days before and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner from the Asbury United Methodist Church in D.C. during a protest in December 2020.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.