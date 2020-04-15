Providence medical worker survives COVID-19 and shares what the struggle was like

Dressed for battle wearing layers of protection, Lindy Franco showed a photo of what she put on to work at Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield.



The day she went home sick, hours later she had a fever of 103.

"My bed sheets were uncomfortable, that's how I would describe it," she said. "I've never had body aches like that in my life."

That was April 1. She described the next two weeks as something she'd never experienced. She had a cough, shortness of breath but more than that.

"Nauseated, not eating. I lost 10 pounds in five days," she said.

She also had migraines that hurt when she opened her eyes and even stranger sensations.

"I could drink water and it tasted like metal, it nauseated me. That lasted for 24 hours and was gone," she said. "I forced myself to get out of bed and keep my lungs working."

For weeks prior to getting the coronavirus lindy was working there, screening patients for symptoms of COVID-19

Lindy comes at this with a unique experience having survived COVID-19's onslaught and screening dozens of people all with different levels of symptoms.



Her message to those yet to feel its effect.

"This is not a time to think about yourself. It's a time to think about others," she said. "When I first got my diagnosis. I thought about the people I came in contact with at my job."

From her social media post, everyone needs to sacrifice so we can all win.