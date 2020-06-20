Public Tribunal held in Downtown Detroit, protesters say they experienced police brutality

Hundreds of people gathered at Hart Plaza Saturday to talk about some of the police brutality they say they’ve encountered at some of the protests.

Three weeks into protests, protesters held a public tribunal.

When the protests first began in late May, they started out as peaceful, but then turned violent.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the violence was incited by people not from Detroit and not supporters of Black Lives Matter.

At a press conference, Chief Craig showed railroad ties that had been thrown at officers.

The people who spoke at the tribunal said they did not do anything violent, but said they are victims of police brutality.

Protester Bailey said police shot her girlfriend in the head with rubber bullets.

“They were chasing us, we were dragging her, carrying her,” she said. “She was in the hospital for 2 and a half days. She had a hematoma, skull fracture, nine stitches."

“I took 3 hits directly to the face with riot shields while backing up,” said protester Graham. “I heard ‘you aren't even from here kicking my back and arms repeatedly,”

Graham was cited for disorderly conduct.

“There is no officer name on my ticket, so I have no way of knowing who cuffed me or kicked me so badly,” Graham said. “I will never forget the gleeful nature of the police of hurting me and my fellow protesters.”

Stephen said he didn’t leave when police told him to, but beyond that he said he peaceful and standing with his arms by his side.

“One thing I saw that I found especially disturbing was a young woman wearing one shoe and no pants and none of us were in the position to say anything, but now I hope she finds justice,” he said

Chief Craig released the statement below about the tribunal: