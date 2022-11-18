Public urination problems causing angst in downtown Ann Arbor

It's something you don't want to see - peeing in public.

It’s a big problem in Downtown Ann Arbor according to just about everybody we talked to - from students, to elder residents, and city officials.

"I think it’s really disrespectful," said one woman. "I am a student on this campus and it’s definitely not something you want to see passing by on your way to class in general."

Residents say A2 has promoted many events and attractions downtown, but that’s left people without ample places to appropriately relieve themselves.

Witnesses report people peeing in places like alleyways because they’re otherwise at the mercy of businesses that often bristle at requests to use their private stalls.

"Businesses should be letting people use their bathrooms. I think that’s like kind of public health (issue)," said another student.

"It’s always awkward getting turned down from a business, especially late at night. They are closing. They’re in a bad mood, which I understand," the first student added.

The Ann Arbor City Council recently passed a resolution asking the city administrator to look into what it would take to develop public restrooms across the downtown area.

"It was identified as a top need, which it certainly is," said Councilwoman Lisa Disch. "You shouldn’t have to pay for food or whatever else you pay for, (like) an article of clothing in order to use a restroom."

"I think it’s a great idea," said Prema Lindsay Smith. "As long as we don’t have to pay more taxes, because the people that live here, the residents, pay really high taxes."

The cost of public restrooms is one of the issues city officials would have to figure out in the long term.

"Are we going to contract out these services, how much do they cost to maintain," said Disch.

City officials FOX 2 spoke with said the resolution that council approved, did not include a timetable, so it is unclear when the changes might take place.