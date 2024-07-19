Expand / Collapse search

The Pulse: Trump speaks at RNC while Biden campaign concerns grow

By and Jack Nissen
Published  July 19, 2024 10:15am EDT
The Pulse
FOX 2 Detroit

The Pulse: Trump accepts nomination and more Biden campaign concerns

We break down former President Donald Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention where he accepted the nomination. Meanwhile, Democrats continue to express more concern about President Joe Biden's campaign.

(FOX 2) - The Republican National Convention capped off its four-day event in Wisconsin with its top candidate accepting the nomination to run for president at the top of the party's ticket.

Donald Trump spoke about the attempt on his life not even a week ago before outlining his ticket's agenda should he win in November.

With Trump polling ahead of President Joe Biden in many key states, Republicans are confident in their outlook with the election just over a hundred days out.

It's a different story for Democrats, where Biden is continuing to face defections from Democrats who now believe he can't win against Trump. 

The Pulse got early reactions from Trump's running mate, JD Vance's speech on the third day of the convention on Wednesday. Watch it Below:

The Pulse: Trump's VP nominee JD Vance makes primetime debut at RNC

Ohio Senator JD Vance made his appeal to the Rust Belt with the keynote speech at the RNC. Also, Michigan Democrat Congresswoman Haley Stevens responds to the hateful social media posts about the Trump assassination attempt by some on the left.