The Pulse: Trump speaks at RNC while Biden campaign concerns grow

The Republican National Convention capped off its four-day event in Wisconsin with its top candidate accepting the nomination to run for president at the top of the party's ticket.

Donald Trump spoke about the attempt on his life not even a week ago before outlining his ticket's agenda should he win in November.

With Trump polling ahead of President Joe Biden in many key states, Republicans are confident in their outlook with the election just over a hundred days out.

It's a different story for Democrats, where Biden is continuing to face defections from Democrats who now believe he can't win against Trump.

The Pulse got early reactions from Trump's running mate, JD Vance's speech on the third day of the convention on Wednesday. Watch it Below: