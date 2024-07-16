The Pulse: Trump survives assassination attempt; picks Vance for VP as RNC begins

Tragedy in Pennsylvania last weekend with former President Donald Trump surviving an assassination attempt, but three people injured including one killed.

Trump made a dramatic entrance at the RNC's first night in Milwaukee, sporting an ear bandage. The drama didn't end there, with the Republican nominee for president choosing Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his vice president running mate.

On Saturday gunshots rang out with Trump wounded in the ear, blood running down his face showing the gravity of the moment.



A former fire chief was killed., shielding his family from the gunfire. Corey Comperatore is being remembered as a hero and a man of conviction. two other men were hurt in the shooting.

Investigators believe the gunman, a 20-year-old named Thomas Crooks who took his dad's gun to use in the attack and acted alone.

It's an incident that has everyone both here in Michigan and across the country, hoping this isn't a sign of things to come.

Among our guests tonight, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, who will talk about what might have gone wrong with security on Saturday.

