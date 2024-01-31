Puppy Bowl 2024: Meet the adorable dogs competing in the 20th anniversary event

Forget about Taylor Swift.

Sunday, Feb. 11 marks the 20th anniversary of America's real favorite pastime: Puppy Bowl.

Puppy Bowl XX will feature 131 puppies from 73 shelters across the country who are all looking forward to showing off their moves.

"Puppies are taking over the show's production by operating the cameras and lighting, directing from the control room, stage managing on the studio floor," Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement.

Ahead of the game, here's your chance to meet the players from Team Ruff and Team Fluff who will be playing for the "Lombarky" Trophy:

Team Ruff:

Image 1 of 33 ▼ Miro – Great Pyrenese and Siberian Husky Mix (Warner Bros. DIscovery)

Team Fluff:

Image 1 of 32 ▼ Zeke - Poodle (Warner Bros. Discovery)

Hosted by Beth Stern, the Great American Rescue Bowl airs on Great American Family Channel on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11, from noon-2 p.m. ET.

Puppy Bowl XX will also feature special needs puppies

Six puppies with special needs will be introduced including Riddle who suffers from a neurological condition called cerebellar hypoplasia and Mr. Bean who is a two-legged Papillon.

All of the Puppy Bowl dogs are also available for adoption.

