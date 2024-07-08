Puppy found stabbed outside Warren apartment complex, police search for suspect

Warren police are investigating a disturbing case of animal abuse involving the stabbing of a puppy.

At about 4 p.m. Sunday Warren police responded to a 911 call near the Warren Manor Apartments at 8 Mile and Dequindre.

"A caller reported seeing a dog that was injured," said Lt John Gajewski, Warren police.

It was a puppy - a male Husky, and the injuries appeared to be severe.

"The caller went up to the dog to get it some help and observed the dog has been stabbed and at one point the knife was still in the dog," he said.

That weapon is now evidence. Police at the scene rushed into rescue mode.

"Our officers were able to get the dog safely into a patrol car and transport, and get the dog to one of the emergency veterinary services that we contract with," Gajewski said. "The doctor confirmed the dog was stabbed three times and should make a full recovery."

The facts of the case remain under investigation and it’s still unclear what led up to the incident.

"I hope we don’t see anything like this again - I love animals," said apartment resident Steven Harris.

"Honestly I'm not really surprised because we do have a lot of stray animals out here," said Mia, another resident. "I would not be surprised cause we have a lot of walkers that someone just defended themselves."

Police make it clear that if you find yourself around an aggressive animal there is a proper way to handle the situation.

"We have to remember violence towards animals is serious," Gajewski said. "If this is determined to be a criminal act the perpetrator could be charged with a felony.

"We need to educate the public that if you are around a dangerous dog call the police call animal control go inside and will get there and deal with it don’t take matters into your own hands unless it’s legitimately life or death."