'Pure evil': 5G cell tower placement on Wyandotte school lambasted by WSU professor

article

The battle rages on over a cell phone tower on top of an elementary school in Wyandotte, as concerned parents are not giving up on their efforts to take it down.



And now a Wayne State University professor is weighing in - and he's not holding back.

"Whoever's plan to put this cellular tower so close to the students and teachers, is wrong," said Professor John Liu.

Liu has a background in electrical and computer engineering.

"I invented the modem for DirecTV," he said. "Back then we called it a space wave. That’s the project we started at Huge Electronics in 1998."

The professor said this type of technology does not belong that close to the human body.

Related: T-Mobile 5G cell tower atop Wyandotte elementary school raises concerns

"It’s pure evil, pure evil," he said. "Each sector is transmitting 40 watts continuously. They are facing a high risk of brain tumor."

Watch the full report at 6 p.m. in the video player below:







