Detroit police arrest person of interest in deadly gas station quadruple shooting

The Brief A quadruple shooting on Detroit's west side left one dead and three others with injuries Monday morning. Officers from the 12th precinct responded to a Marathon gas station at the intersection of Puritan and Fairfield where they spotted one man dead. A person of interest was arrested on Tuesday.



The backstory:

Officers from the 12th Precinct responded to a Marathon gas station on the city's west side following reports of a shooting.

Around 4 a.m., a man opened fire inside the gas station; Detroit Police Capt. Marcus Thirlkill said.

Arriving at the intersection of Puritan Avenue and Fairfield Street, officers spotted one man dead. He's been identified as a victim in his 30s.

Three others were also injured in the shooting, all females. Two of them are in their 30s and one in their 20s. They were either treated at the hospital or at the scene and are expected to survive.

What they're saying:

Now, a person of interest is in police custody. Officials have not yet released their identity and further details have not yet been provided.

The reason behind the shooting is still unclear as of Tuesday evening.