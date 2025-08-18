Purple Heart for WWII veteran discovered by Royal Oak man returned to rightful owner

The Brief WWII medals that were found at a garage sale have been returned to their rightful owner. A man from Royal Oak discovered the awards for a WWII veteran in a safe.



FOX 2 viewers came through big time for a Royal Oak man trying to get some World War II medals he found in an antique safe back to the family of their rightful owner.

He called FOX 2 for help, and we did some digging as well as many viewers.

Big picture view:

We got loads of emails from viewers who did their internet detective work and helped connect the dots. And now we can tell you the medals found in that safe are on their way to a family way out in the Show Me State.

Holly Jurgensen of St. Louis, Missouri was absolutely stunned when she learned that Ben Cameron of Royal Oak found precious World War II medals in an antique safe he purchased at a garage sale.

"Didn’t know very much about him at all. I have a little picture that’s about all I know about him," Jurgensen said. "A picture of him in high school and that’s about it."

Cameron says they were awarded to her grandfather, Milford Magnuson.

He called FOX 2 and our viewers worked some genealogical magic.

Featured article

"I’m really glad I found them," Cameron said. "A lot of it was through a friend of mine, Nick. He sent me some info after your story aired, and then I took it. I ran with it and connected some dots and here we are. Ultimately, it led me to finding his daughter - so it would be Milford’s biological granddaughter."

"We’ve been doing a little research. I have an aunt, and she’s actually done a lot so she was the first call I made when I found out about this. We’ll talk once we get the medals and see if I can find out more about," said Jurgensen.

The backstory:

Cameron says the man selling the items said he had never opened an old safe that he was selling. He brought the item home and had a locksmith drill a hole in the safe, opening it up.

In the safe, Cameron found prescription pads, letters, and a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star from WWII.

History on the Page:

"Along with all that, a letter of commendation to the recipient dated June 30th 1945," Cameron read.

He then reads the following:

"That Private First Class Milford Magnuson received the Bronze Star as well as the Purple Heart for meritorious service under fire in the Pacific theater of World War II. Despite the intense enemy fire private Magnusson with utter disregard for his own safety, move forward and administered first aid to every wounded man at in the platoon. Several of the wounded he carried back to a position of safety…in addition to caring for the men of the machine gun platoon, Private Magnuson cared for more than 20 riflemen during the day. When he ran out of medical supplies, he proceeded to the aid station for more supplies - even though he was enemy mortar and artillery fire along the entire route."

Cameron told FOX 2 that his first thought was why ‘Carl,’ whose name was labeled on the safe, had these items in the first place.

"Being a veteran myself, I feel like this would be really important to the family. Gosh knows Milford is probably passed on by now being a World War II vet from 1945."