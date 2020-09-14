Q-Country 107's annual roofsit fundraiser kicks off in Port Huron

COVID-19 didn't stop a Michigan radio station's annual tradition. Q-Country 107 in Port Huron kicked off this year's Community Roofsit fundraiser.

"I have not left the roof since then and I will not until 6 p.m. this upcoming Friday," said Matt Markham from the station. He's living on a roof on Military Street in downtown Port Huron for the annual Community Roof Sit for Kids.

"One thing that we really, really love is just that in a year we know is so different and so much has changed that a lot's been canceled or postponed - this hasn't," he said.

The money raised will help fund the Child Abuse and Neglect Council, a nonprofit organization that works to prevent child abuse in St. Clair County.

"We all just know this is something that affects all communities, unfortunately. Child abuse, everything regarding that, is everywhere unfortunately and it's something that we need to work as a community to eradicate."

When you listen to Markham this week on Q 107, he will be broadcasting live from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in a rooftop tent. And after that, he will be at the mercy of Mother Nature.

"I live in a camping tent and I am not really a camper so that's fun, to begin with. And this is also the state of Michigan and the weather is always a bit of a challenge. Here in Port Huron, we're right at the mouth of St. Claire River and Lake Huron so it's usually 10 degrees colder than Detroit, so that's always fun."

Markham will get his meals from generous local restaurants, and certain accommodations - a Porta Potty - has also been brought to the roof of the Michigan Mortgage Building. Markham even has an outdoor shower.

The country morning deejay will make a few life adjustments this week, which he says is nothing compared to the abuse and neglect some children have been forced to endure.

The goal is to raise more than last year's total of $138,000 because it shouldn't hurt to be a child.

"Obviously with COVID-19 we are unsure what will happen but I've got faith our community will come together and do what we've done for the past 25 years and support St. Claire County Child Abuse Neglect Council because we understand how important it is to all of us.

If you'd like to make a donation, you can do so online or in-person with volunteers at the tents outside the broadcast at 911 Military Street. No amount is too small. The public is also free to just stop by and say hi.