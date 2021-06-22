Q explains how CBD products work and what we need to look for

It seems like you can find CBD products everywhere. So how do you know what to look for to know you're getting the right thing? You know her as Q, a member of our FOX 2 family, who is now an expert in CBD.

Former FOX 2 news anchor Anqenette Jamison is now in the CBD business after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Her search for personal wellness landed her in the public eye once again. These days she's helping us understand CBD.

"CBD is a compnent of the cannabis plant, so CBD is considered a cannabinoid, one of the most studied cannabinoids like THC, which gets people high, gives you psychoactivity," she said.

Speaking from her personal experience, Q explained how CBD works.

"It's a very potent anti-inflammatory but all cannabinoids work because they tap into our endocannabinoid system, which is a system of receptors so it helps your body maintain balance," Q said. "That is why CBD and THC works for so many different illnesses and conditions because it is basically helping your body figure out what is wrong and bring your body back into balance."

When it comes to research, there have been a number of smaller studies, and the research continues. Q tells us, full-spectrum CBD contains a small amount of THC, so it's only for those who aren't worried about drug testing. For everyone else, there's a broad spectrum. it's important to do your homework.

Anqunette Jamison

"Most reputable companies have 3rd party testing," she said. "All of my test results on my website and reputable companies have their test results on their website. So start there.

"If a company doesn't have third-party testing, go for another company."

You can ingest CBD, use it topically, a lot of options.

Advertisement

Q's website is Qulture Club HERE and she recommends another website for unbiased information and that's ProjectCBD.org.