Quadruple shooting in Pontiac kills 3 Wednesday night, including cousin of city council president

Three people have died after a quadruple shooting at a Pontiac apartment complex took place around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

A heavy police presence was on scene at the Spring Lake Village Apartments near Carriage Circle and Auburn Avenue after reports of gunfire.

The situation remains under investigation, however, police say shooting, which also left a fourth person in serious condition stemmed from a neighbor dispute.

"I heard gunfire and I'm like what - where did that come from. Then I hear ambulances and sirens and everything and when I came down here, people were just laid out," said a neighbor.

Among those killed was the cousin of Pontiac's City Council president.

"This has been the toughest year for everybody, but for Pontiac especially and now to have this - it's just so sad. But we still have hope, and we just need to wrap our arms around everybody here," said City Councilman Kermit Williams. "I just pray with the families and I'm asking the viewers to do the same thing."

Police do report they have a suspect in custody but declined to release any more information.

All four victims were men in their late 20's and 30's.