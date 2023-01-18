Quite a calling: 3 generations of family work demolition removing Detroit blight

One Detroit family is working hard to tackle blight in the city - and it has become a multigenerational calling.

"When I graduated high school I went and did a year of college and figured out that it wasn’t for me," said Leo Mumpfield Jr.

But as Leo Mumpfield Jr searched for a career, his dad stepped in.

"My father told me it’s time to put your boots on," he said.

His dad, who works for DMC Construction, encouraged him to follow his path, and work demolition for the City of Detroit.

"I got up and we went to work and I just began to love it," said Leo Jr. "I didn’t know that I had a calling for it."

It’s a calling that spans his family's generations.

"I guess it’s in our bloodline," quipped Leo Mumpfield Sr. "It’s my father, me, and my son. And we’re all doing the same thing."

The family line in Detroit demolition all started with this Leo Simmons, the proud father and grandfather of Leo Jr.

"I don’t know how it ended up happening, but it happened," grandfather Leo said.

Father, son and now grandson all work for DMC Group, a minority-owned company that is tearing down blighted homes, backed by Proposal N. The ballot initiative which voters approved, for the demolition of thousands of structures and the stabilization of others.

It also supports Mayor Mike Duggan’s blight to beauty mission.

"I get to see us better the city clean some of this mess up," said Leo, Sr.

The City of Detroit also opening the door to helping Leo Sr.’s business get into the demolition field.

"I currently own Mumpfield Trucking currently contacted with DMC group to haul debris back and forth to the landfill," he said,.

It’s a win for this family as they work together to move Detroit ahead - and create more opportunities for the future generations of their family

"I'll keep on with it," said grandfather Leo. "Keep on doing it."

