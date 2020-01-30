QUIZ: Test your knowledge of different Super Bowl decades

Do you remember who won the Super Bowl in 2010? Or which year gave us the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history? (Hint: less than 20 combined points were earned by both teams.)

If so, you may have a shot at passing this Super Bowl decade quiz. Built from tidbits of Super Bowl trivia from different decades, this exam not only tests your knowledge of famous football events, but also when they occurred, where they took place, and how they happened.

Take a moment to grab your thinking cap and take the Super Bowl decade trivia quiz. We can’t give you too many hints, but it may be helpful to know a little bit about the New England Patriots.

