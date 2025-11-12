Racing Day returning for the 2026 Detroit Auto Show

article

The Brief Racing Day will be held at the Detroit Auto Show on Jan. 20, 2026. The popular event presented by the Detroit Grand Prix will include expanded interactive activities. The Auto Show public dates are Jan.17-25.



Full details have not been released, but motorsports will take center stage at the Auto Show at Huntington Place on Jan. 20, 2026.

Last year's Racing Day featured interactive fun, including on-stage conversations, ride-along experiences, autograph sessions, and more,

What to expect during Racing Day

Even more interactive experiences are planned for the 2026 event, including photo opportunities, "Winner’s Circle" activations, autographs, and question-and-answer sessions.

The indoor course will also be fuller, with a goal of honoring iconic landmarks featured on the actual Detroit Grand Prix street circuit, including production-vehicle ride-alongs with world-class drivers.

Additionally, racing fans can see race cars and artifacts, including vehicles representing the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship that compete during the Grand Prix.

The full schedule for the day and driver lineup will be announced later.

Detroit Auto Show details

The Detroit Auto Show will be open to the public from Jan. 17-25.

Tickets are available now.