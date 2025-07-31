Rain expected to linger into the afternoon Thursday

It'll be a wet start to the day out ahead of a big shift coming to SE Michigan.

Steady rain is expected to last into the late morning/early afternoon on Thursday before finally clearing up.

The heaviest rain will wind up along and south of I-94 where the highest totals (.5-1") will be.

The rain's over this afternoon as high pressure builds in and keeps us rain free through the weekend.

The summer feel builds back next week!



An air quality alert is in effect due to smoke from Canadian wildfires which moved into the UP Tuesday and into sections of northern Michigan.

"The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has issued an Air Quality Advisory for elevated levels of

fine particulates (PM2.5) across the state of Michigan. Pollutants are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range Wednesday and Thursday with some locations reaching the Unhealthy range," the NWS said in a statement.

