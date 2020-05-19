Rain finally stops but part of Detroit's Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood floods

After 48 hours of nearly non stop rain or drizzle, it's finally starting to dry out in Metro Detroit. From Sterling Heights to Brownstown Township, there was widespread flooding along the shoreline.

Detroit's east side, particularly Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood, were dealing with water leaking through a multi-million dollar temporary dam.

“They couldn’t wait until the pandemic was over. If they had, we would have lost a lot of homes in Jefferson-Chalmers to flooding,” Mayor Mike Duggan said about the dam on May 1.

The city finished installing the orange tubing called a Tiger Dam last week. It's flexible, stackable tubes used in place of sandbags to prevent rising water from flooding homes. They were installed along the river and canal seawall on the city's east side.

So did it work? Blake Grannum said not exactly as water pushed over her deck.

"I've lived in Jefferson Chalmers my whole life. The last time it was like this was 30 years ago," he said. " We've never had this problem before when the city put this in.

We contacted the city and two spokespersons said they haven't 'heard any complaints until we contacted them. They said they've heard only good things about the temporary measure.

Advertisement

RELATED: Detroit installing temporary dam to protect Jefferson-Chalmers from flooding

"I'm not saying that the Tiger Dams don't help other properties I can only just speak for the properties that I'm linked to," he said.

The properties are at Scripps and Chalmers and the city said they're contacting Blake in hopes of coming up a solution.

"Everybody's connected so if somebody's sidewall has a hole in it ... you get all of the water," Blake said.