Rain Friday morning gives way to Sunday warm-up

Today is cooler, with wet weather moving into southeast Michigan this morning. Rain fades this afternoon, and we should be in good shape by the Tigers game tonight.

By the numbers:

Most spots pick up a quarter inch of rain or less.

Saturday starts cold, but sunshine helps boost us into the 50s by afternoon.

That’s not a bad start to the weekend, and Sunday brings an even bigger warm-up, though it also comes with rain. Showers and storms Sunday morning should taper off later in the day.

Next week stays warm, with 70s taking over for much of it. That warmth comes with daily shower and storm chances, but the exact timing and coverage are still fuzzy, which is pretty normal this far out.