Rally held demanding $1 billion more per year in water infrastructure by politicians, advocates

As cleanup continues from the massive rainfall and flooding that hit SE Michigan on June 25th… residents say they're fed up and want solutions.

"Right now my basement is flooded out," said Alexandria Ellis. "This should not be happening. Taxpayers should not have to deal with this."

On Tuesday lawmakers, community leaders, and residents gathered to call for investments in infrastructure. The push calls for $1 billion dollars more per year in drinking water and storm-water infrastructure at the state level.

Victims of the recent flooding believe a long-term solution is needed that amounts to investments in infrastructure. Many residents aren't confident that help is on the way.

"They need to fix the problems and stop putting a band-aid on top of things and say, 'Oh yeah we'll get back to that,'" Ellis said.

State Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D-District 4) says the flooded streets from the massive rain event in June left him unable to drive home.

"Every avenue to Hamtramck for me was blocked off, I ended up parking in Corktown and slept right in front of Grand Central Station in my car," Aiyash said.

These advocates say the time to act is now.

"We have a huge responsibility to invest and invest in a way that is actually going to help us save money in the long run," Aiyash said

"Climate change is water change," said Tim Minotas, Sierra Club Michigan. "Michigan is getting a hundred-year flood event every couple years," said Tim Minotas, Sierra Club Michigan.

Lawmakers say it's crucial that when these investments are made that the poorest citizens are not financially responsible.

"We already have an affordability crisis," State Senator Stephanie Chang (D-District 1). "And that is why it is so important we get state money and federal money and we are making sure that everyone is paying their fair share."