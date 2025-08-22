Ram Truck infotainment systems targeted in latest crime trend

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office says two suspects have been arrested after dozens of Ram trucks have had the infotainment screens ripped out in recent months.

The Macomb Auto Theft Squad has investigated 87 reports of these crimes in six months - some victims telling police they were hit more than once on the same Ram.

Macomb officials say they caught the two accused thieves in the act, breaking into trucks yesterday during a surveillance detail and took them into custody, with help from Detroit police and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Auto Theft Unit.

FOX 2 stopped by Galeana's Van Dyke Dodge Ram in Warren to see why these infotainment screens are such a target and how you can protect yourself.

"It’s really nice. It’s a real big screen, it’s going to hold everything. It looks like a huge tablet that goes on your screen," said Ledell Griffin, sales manager at Galeana's. "But it controls the whole car, too.

"So not only does it just do the radio and do your Bluetooth, but it also controls your heating, it controls your cooling, and it controls sometimes trailer information and heated seats, heated steering wheel and stuff like that."

Replacing one of these devices could cost about $3,000 to $4,000.

Griffin says that many dealerships are waiting with the replacement screens on backorder - which could take three weeks to a month.

The dealership says locking your doors and parking in well lit areas is your best line of defense.



