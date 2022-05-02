Ransomeware attack forces Michigan community college to cancel classes

A Michigan community college has cancelled classes indefinitely following a ransomware attack over the weekend.

Officials at Battle Creek-based Kellogg Community College said Sunday in a statement on its website that technology issues caused by the attack continue to affect the school’s systems.

The ransomware attack was under investigation. Officials did not give details about the technology issues.

All five of the college’s campuses will remain closed with classes canceled until further notice, the school said. Officials hope to allow students and staff to return later this week.

MORE: Hand-implanted microchip could be used for contactless payments

Advertisement

"Out of an abundance of caution and to further secure our network, we are initiating a forced password reset for all students faculty and staff," the school said on its website. "We want to reassure our faculty and students that we will take any actions necessary for students to complete course work in a timely manner and appreciate your patience and support in the meantime."