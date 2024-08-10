Rare 1928 Ford Trimotor in Michigan for Festival of Flight

The Ford Trimotor is a three-engine transport aircraft produced by Ford Motor Co. from 1925 to 1933. Only 199 were made.

Public rides are available on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on-site, with prices set at $99 for adults and $75 for children aged 17 and under. Children 2 years and younger can ride for free when sitting on a parent's lap.

The event is at Oakland County International Airport Main Terminal, 6500 Patterson Parkway, Waterford Township.

